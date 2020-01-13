Why do Meghan and Harry want to start a new life in Canada?

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex at Canada House, thanking the nation for its hospitality.. Credit: PA

Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend time in Canada as they begin a "new life" free from palace constraints, it has been confirmed. But why Canada? The country has a special place in the hearts' of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It is where they openly revealed their love to the world when they made their first official public appearance together in Toronto in September 2017 at the Invictus Games. The couple had met through friends in London in July 2016 and just a couple of months after Harry had been in Toronto to launch the countdown to the 2017 Games, the event founded by the prince for wounded and injured servicemen and women and veterans. Just under a year later, Harry and Meghan attended the Games together, looking happy and relaxed as they sat front row at the wheelchair tennis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching Wheelchair Tennis at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. Credit: PA

LA-born Meghan knows the city well and has several friends there. She spent time living and working in Toronto while filming US legal drama Suits and Harry is believed to have flown to the city to spend time with his new girlfriend as their relationship blossomed. Back in December 2016, Harry reportedly made a 1,700-mile (2,736km) detour following a tour of the Caribbean, to see the actress at her home in Toronto, said to have been a two-storey townhouse. The duke and duchess revealed this week that they intend to "step back" as senior royals and plan to balance their time between the UK and North America. They say they will base themselves at their Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor Estate when in the UK. On Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple would spend time in Canada during a "transition period" as they become independent.

Vancouver Island welcomed the young royals over Christmas. Credit: ITV News

In their engagement interview, Meghan said: "We never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship. So it's... we made it work." The couple will likely have happy memories of their early days in Toronto, enjoying their courtship away from the public glare. This, combined with Meghan's established links to the city, mean the it is seen as somewhere the couple may well choose as the place to set up home. But having just stayed in British Columbia during a six-week break, and at one point been spotted hiking on Vancouver Island, the couple may have been using their stay in that area as a dry run for the future.

