- ITV Report
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks 'life partner' for trip to moon
A Japanese billionaire is seeking a "life partner" to join him in being the first private passenger to voyage to the moon.
Yusaku Maezawa will travel to the moon in 2023 on Space X's first commercial flight and wants a "single women aged 20 or over" to join him.
The 44-year-old divorcee, who purchased a ticket for a trip on Elon Musk's Starship rocket in 2018, said he plans to "visit such a special place" with a "special someone".
Through "serious one-on-one planned matchmaking", Mr Maezawa plans to find someone who is "always positive" and has the "right personality".
In an online post, the tycoon said the successful applicant will also be "interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it".
They must also be "someone who wishes for world peace" and wants to enjoy living life to the "fullest".
Selection will take place during a TV documentary called "Full Moon Lovers".
Those interested only have a few days to get their applications in, with the first stage of the process ending on January 17.
Selection will take place on January 25 and 26 and lucky applicants will get to meet Mr Maezawa in mid-February.
A final decision will be made at the end of March after love-seekers get to know Mr Maezawa in special dates earlier in the month.
The business tycoon, who made his estimated £2bn fortune with fashion retail website Zozotown, said he has lived "exactly" as he's wanted to his whole life, but now says he is "restarting".
Despite being able to acquire "money, social status, and fame", Mr Maezawa says feelings of "loneliness and emptiness" have crept over him.
After putting a "temporary end to that brilliant life" of being a company president, the billionaire now wants a "life partner".
"With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space," he said.