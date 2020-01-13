Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks 'life partner' for trip to moon

A Japanese billionaire is seeking a "life partner" to join him in being the first private passenger to voyage to the moon.

Yusaku Maezawa will travel to the moon in 2023 on Space X's first commercial flight and wants a "single women aged 20 or over" to join him.

The 44-year-old divorcee, who purchased a ticket for a trip on Elon Musk's Starship rocket in 2018, said he plans to "visit such a special place" with a "special someone".

Through "serious one-on-one planned matchmaking", Mr Maezawa plans to find someone who is "always positive" and has the "right personality".

In an online post, the tycoon said the successful applicant will also be "interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it".

They must also be "someone who wishes for world peace" and wants to enjoy living life to the "fullest".

Selection will take place during a TV documentary called "Full Moon Lovers".