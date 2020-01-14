Ash continues to spew from volcano as thousands flee

Red-hot lava, ash and steam has continued to flow from a volcano near the Philippine capital as fears of a dangerous eruption have seen thousands leave their homes. The Taal volcano rumbled into life on Sunday with authorities continuing to warn that a “hazardous eruption” is possible “within hours or days”. The volcano, south of Manila, was spurting fountains of red-hot lava 500 metres into the sky on Tuesday with dark-gray plumes of ash-laden steam that reached more than a mile high.

More than 200 earthquakes have been detected in and around Taal, 81 of which were felt with varying intensities. “Such intense seismic activity probably signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The government’s disaster-response agency counted more than evacuees in Batangas and nearby Cavite provinces, while officials expected this number to swell.

People look from Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash Credit: Aaron Favila/AP