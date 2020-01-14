At least six dead after bus falls into sinkhole

A bus fell through a collapsed section of road in northwestern China, killing at least six people and leaving four missing, authorities said.

Around 1,000 emergency workers and 30 vehicles were sent to the site, the emergency management bureau in the city of Xining said.

The collapse on Monday afternoon left 16 people needing hospital treatment.

The bureau said the bus had been raised from the collapsed 80-square metre (860-square foot) section into which it had fallen.