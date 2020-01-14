Billie Eilish to perform new theme song for James Bond film No Time To Die

Billie Eilish will write and perform the new theme song for the new James Bond move No Time To Die. Credit: PA

Billie Eilish will write and perform the new theme song for the upcoming James Bond move No Time To Die, the film's producers announced. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: "We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film." The film's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, said: "There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas.

"Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought - a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come." She will become the youngest artist in history to write and record a Bond theme song when she writes the song with her brother Finneas.

She said: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock." The American songwriter, 18, appeared to drop a hint about her role in the upcoming Bond film, as she shared pictures of former stars from the film.

The past year has seen Eilish secure a number one album in both the UK and the US with We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Credit: PA