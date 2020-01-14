Boris Johnson 'did not envisage' US-Iran escalation

Boris Johnson said he "did not envisage" any escalation in the tensions between the US and Iran.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the Prime Minister said he was "glad" Iran had acknowledged it made a "terrible mistake" in shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane last week.

His comments came shortly after Iran's resident announced arrests have been made over the incident and called for a special court to investigate.

Mr Johnson said the next step was to "repatriate in a dignified way" the Britons who had lost their lives in the tragedy.

He said: "I'm glad the Iranians have accepted responsibility and identified it as an appalling mistake and it does appear that it was a mistake.

"It is very important that the bodies are repatriated in a dignified way and that the families are allowed to grieve and to have closure.

"Clearly, as President Rouhani has said, Iran made a terrible mistake. It is good they have apologised.

"The most important thing now is that tensions in the region calm down."