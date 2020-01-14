'No talk of rivalry': Camilla awards honorary degree to sister-in-law the Princess Royal

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joked there would be "no talk of rivalry" as she presented an honourary degree to her sister-in-law, Princess Anne, in her capacity as chancellor.

Known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, Camilla awarded the Princess Royal an honourary degree of Doctor of Laws for her charity work and contribution to sport.

The duchess said she was not sure if there a "collective noun for chancellors" before telling guests: "Ladies and gentlemen, we shall have no talk of rivalry today.

"But I might just casually observe that, while we are to celebrate our 525th birthday next month, the University of Edinburgh is comparatively youthful – a mere 437-years-old."

Anne is chancellor of another Scottish university - the University of Edinburgh.

And Camilla imparted some cryptic advice on students at the university, when she quoted from Scottish writer, Nan Shepherd.