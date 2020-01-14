EuroMillions winner Colin Weir’s final journey includes football ground stop

EuroMillions winner Colin Weir will make a final visit to his favourite football team later when his funeral cortege stops outside Partick Thistle’s ground. The procession will pause at Firhill Stadium in Glasgow before continuing on to the funeral service. Mr Weir and his then-wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the £161 million EuroMillions jackpot in July 2011, the highest amount handed out in the UK at the time.

The couple were the UK’s biggest EuroMillions winners when they scooped £161 million in 2011 Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

A lifelong Partick Thistle fan, he invested part of his winnings in the club, leading to the youth set-up being rebranded the Thistle Weir Youth Academy and a section of the stadium being named the Colin Weir Stand. The former TV cameraman secured a majority shareholding at the club in November and promised to give the 55% shareholding directly to a fans group by March 2020. The club dedicated a recent win to him following his death, with players wearing black armbands and fans holding a minute’s applause.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.