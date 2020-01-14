House of Commons Commission rules out Big Ben bonging for Brexit

Big Ben will remain hushed for Brexit due to financial and logistical issues, it is reported.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the House of Commons Commission on Monday, however it was ultimately ruled out after it was revealed that it would cost £500,000 – up from the original estimate of £120,000.

The expanded budget stems from the need to put in and remove a temporary floor in order to ring the bell.

A source told The Daily Telegraph: “No-one in the meeting thought it was worth spending £500,000 on having Big Ben strike the hour on one occasion.

“When you consider what else that money could be spent on, it’s very hard to make an argument in favour of it.”