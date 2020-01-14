Jet fuel lands on school playgrounds near Los Angeles

Fuel dumped by an airliner making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport due to an engine problem fell onto three schools, causing minor irritation to 40 children and adults, officials said. The incident occurred around noon in the Cudahy area of south-eastern Los Angeles County, about 13 miles east of the airport. Los Angeles Unified School District police Sgt Rudy Perez said 28 students and adults were affected at Park Avenue Elementary and 12 others at 93rd Street Elementary, but none needed to be taken to hospitals.

Firefighter/paramedics walk between a group of ambulances parked by Park Avenue Elementary School Credit: Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP

Jordan High was also affected but no one was treated there, he said. Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Henry Narvaez said the fuel had dissipated by the time it reached the ground but the children and adults could smell it. Mr Narvaez said the patients complained of mild skin irritation and were treated with soap and water. There were no evacuation orders for the immediate area.

Parents and children leave Park Avenue Elementary after jet fuel fell on the school in Cudahy Credit: Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP