- ITV Report
Johnson rejects Sturgeon request for Scottish independence referendum
The prime minister has rejected a request by Scotland's first minister which would have granted powers for a new independence referendum.
Boris Johnson said he had "carefully considered and noted the arguments" set out by Nicola Sturgeon in a December 19 letter, but "cannot agree" to any transfer of power to Holyrood that would allow for a new independence poll.
He told the first minister her predecessor Alex Salmond had made a "personal promise" that the referendum in 2014 - which he lost by 55% to 45% - was a "once in generation" event.
Mr Johnson said the government would "continue to uphold the democratic decision" made by the Scottish people and keep the "promise" made to them.
Responding to Mr Johnson via Twitter, she said the rejection showed the "Tories are terrified of Scotland's right to choose" because she claims they know the electorate will "choose independence".
"The problem for the Tories is the longer they try to block democracy, the more they show the Westminster union is not one of equals and fuel support for independence.
"This response predictable - but also unsustainable and self defeating. Scotland will have the right to choose."
The PM said another independence vote would "continue the political stagnation" that Scotland has seen for the last decade.
He said a fresh "campaign to separate the UK" would see Scottish schools, hospitals and jobs "again left behind".
He added: "The UK Government will continue to uphold the democratic decision of the Scottish people and the promise that you made to them. For that reason I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums."
He was replying to a formal request made by Ms Sturgeon last month, in which she said there was a "democratic case" for a second ballot to be held on the issue.
She made the comment as the Scottish Parliament passed the Referendums (Scotland) Bill which agreed IndyRef2 should be held if the prime minister allows it.
She claimed the SNP's huge majority in Scotland following the 2019 general election provided the party with an "unarguable" mandate to hold a new poll.
The first minister said the Scottish Government would set out its response and the next steps it will take before the end of January - adding she would also ask MSPs at Holyrood to "back Scotland's right to choose our own future".