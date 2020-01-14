Johnson rejects Sturgeon request for Scottish independence referendum

The prime minister has rejected a request by Scotland's first minister which would have granted powers for a new independence referendum.

Boris Johnson said he had "carefully considered and noted the arguments" set out by Nicola Sturgeon in a December 19 letter, but "cannot agree" to any transfer of power to Holyrood that would allow for a new independence poll.

He told the first minister her predecessor Alex Salmond had made a "personal promise" that the referendum in 2014 - which he lost by 55% to 45% - was a "once in generation" event.

Mr Johnson said the government would "continue to uphold the democratic decision" made by the Scottish people and keep the "promise" made to them.

Responding to Mr Johnson via Twitter, she said the rejection showed the "Tories are terrified of Scotland's right to choose" because she claims they know the electorate will "choose independence".