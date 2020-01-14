Just Mercy star Michael B Jordan says Hollywood needs to 'reflect the actual world'

Michael B Jordan and Jamie Foxx have been determined to tell different stories in an industry which continues to be under fire for its lack of diversity.

Just Mercy, a film about a pioneering black lawyer and follows the fight to get a wrongly convicted man off death row.

The film is paving the way forward for Hollywood as it's one of the first to be made with a so called inclusion rider - where films must implement fair representation across the cast and crew.

It is Jordan who insisted on the clause for the film and told ITV News the industry needs to change.

He said: "Being black, you know, wearing this skin, knowing what it feels like, just seeing things that need to be fixed."