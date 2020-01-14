- ITV Report
-
Just Mercy star Michael B Jordan says Hollywood needs to 'reflect the actual world'
- Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar
Michael B Jordan and Jamie Foxx have been determined to tell different stories in an industry which continues to be under fire for its lack of diversity.
Just Mercy, a film about a pioneering black lawyer and follows the fight to get a wrongly convicted man off death row.
The film is paving the way forward for Hollywood as it's one of the first to be made with a so called inclusion rider - where films must implement fair representation across the cast and crew.
It is Jordan who insisted on the clause for the film and told ITV News the industry needs to change.
He said: "Being black, you know, wearing this skin, knowing what it feels like, just seeing things that need to be fixed."
He added: "We have a lot more steps to take, it has a long road to go but I feel like it helps that precedent across the board to get other production companies and studios to adopt that inclusion mandate.
"And also I think it's important just for future generations, if you ever want to see the industry reflect the actual world we live in and I think that's the goal.
Black Panther, which Jordan starred in, was regarded as a defining moment for diversity in Hollywood but this year's awards nominations suggest otherwise.
Cynthia Erivo, who played Harriet Tubman in Harriet, is the only nonwhite actor nominated in this year's Oscars.
Although Jamie Foxx did pick up a best actor Oscar in 2005.
He told ITV News: "That's a rare thing."
When asked if they were disappointed with the lack of nominations, Mr Foxx said: "There's no disappointment because we're winning with the story.
"The award is when I sneak into the theatre with my hoodie on in the back and I watch people, black people, white people, brown people applauding, cheering, like they're watching a football game."