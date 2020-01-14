Ministers agree deal with shareholders to rescue struggling airline Flybe

The government has agreed a deal to rescue struggling Flybe after negotiations with a consortium of firms that own the airline.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said she was "delighted" by the agreement, which will "keep the company operating, ensuring that UK regions remain connected".

"This will be welcome news for Flybe's staff, customers and creditors and we will continue the hard work to ensure a sustainable future," she added.

The agreement means the 2,400 people employed by Flybe will likely keep their jobs.

The British Airline Pilots' Association (Balpa) praised the deal and said the government should "applauded for stepping up to the plate" to save one of the last remaining independent UK airlines.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also welcomed the agreement.

He said: "Delighted we've been able to work closely with Flybe to ensure Europe's largest regional airline is able to continue connecting communities across Britain."

Chancellor Sajid Javid had held talks with the business and transport secretaries to discuss if the loss-making regional carrier can defer paying this year's estimated air passenger duty (APD) bill of £106 million for three years or whether the tax should be cut for all domestic flights, according to multiple reports.