Muted crowdfunding support for ‘Bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’ on Brexit night

Boris Johnson’s “bung a bob for a Big Ben bong” proposal to get the bell to ring on Brexit night is attracting muted support on crowdfunding websites. Leave campaigners’ calls for churches to chime across the nation when the UK leaves the EU at 11pm on January 31 were also being met with opposition. Bell-ringing representatives released a statement to say they do not endorse the act to be carried out in churches “for political reasons” such as Brexit.

Big Ben has been silenced since 2017 with renovations under way, but ardent Brexiteers have called for the work to be paused so the bell can ring in the new relationship at an estimated cost of £500,000. The Prime Minister said on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday that the Government was “working up a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong” and “looking at whether the public can fund it”. His official spokesman insisted Brexit day would be properly marked, but said there was not a specific Government fund. On Tuesday night, there were around 18 active pages on crowdfunding website GoFundMe attempting to raise cash for bongs. But the majority had received no donations at all, and the most successful page so far had only attracted £205.

Restoring the bell was discussed at a meeting of the House of Commons Commission on Monday, but it was ultimately ruled out after it was revealed that it could cost £500,000. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is chairman of the Commission, said they believed “it is important to weigh up the costs”. “We also have to bear in mind that the only people who will hear it will be those who live near or are visiting Westminster,” he added.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it could cost £50,000 per bong Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA