- ITV Report
-
Ollie Williams quits Love Island after 'trophy hunting' controversy - but says he's leaving for love
Ollie Williams has quit Love Island after just three days in the villa - but doesn't say his decision was linked to reports of him 'trophy hunting'.
The show has received more than 200 complaints over the inclusion of Ollie Williams as a contestant, after pictures emerged online apparently showing him posing with dead animals.
Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom confirmed it had received 231 complaints but Ollie has said he is leaving because he still loves someone else.
Speaking in the beach hut, he said: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else... I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.
"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it's about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn't be fair on them."
According to Companies House, the 23-year-old is the sole director of Cornish Sporting Agency, registered at Lanhydrock, Cornwall, which lists the nature of the business as "hunting" and "trapping".
Williams, who is heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall, was one of the contestants on the winter series of Love Island.
The ITV2 show started on Sunday and many viewers posted messages on social media saying they did not think Williams deserved his spot in the villa.
A petition on the website Change.org - entitled Remove Ollie Williams From Winter Love Island For Trophy Hunting! - has more than 38,000 signatures at the time of writing.
Wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham shared a link to the petition on Twitter, writing: "Hello @ITV and @LoveIsland fans.
"The majority of people in the UK want to see an end to trophy hunting so perhaps it would be better to not provide a platform to anyone who kills wildlife for fun.
"Times are changing - will you?"