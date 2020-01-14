Ollie Williams quits Love Island after 'trophy hunting' controversy - but says he's leaving for love

Ollie Williams has quit Love Island after just three days in the villa - but doesn't say his decision was linked to reports of him 'trophy hunting'.

The show has received more than 200 complaints over the inclusion of Ollie Williams as a contestant, after pictures emerged online apparently showing him posing with dead animals.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom confirmed it had received 231 complaints but Ollie has said he is leaving because he still loves someone else.

Speaking in the beach hut, he said: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else... I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it's about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn't be fair on them."