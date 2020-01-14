- ITV Report
Regulator bans punters from using credit cards for online gambling
Punters will no longer be able to use their credit cards to place bets online after a major shake-up of rules announced by the industry regulator.
From April 14, people wanting to place bets online will have to do so by using either a debit card or through cash deposited into an account.
The credit card ban affects all gambling, with the exception of the National Lottery, the Gambling Commission said.
It follows concerted efforts by the Government to address the issue of problem gambling.
Neil McArthur, Gambling Commission chief executive, said: “Credit card gambling can lead to significant financial harm.
“The ban that we have announced today should minimise the risks of harm to consumers from gambling with money they do not have.”