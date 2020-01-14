Tennis player collapses on court at Australian Open due to 'poor air quality' from wildfires

A tennis players at the Australian Open in Melbourne has been forced to retire from her match after collapsing during a coughing fit on court. Poor air quality following ongoing wildfires in the country has impacted a number of players and caused delays to the qualifying stages of the competition. Authorities have warned air quality in the state of Victoria - of which Melbourne is the capital - would range from moderate to hazardous following months of bushfires.

Footage from ESPN Australia shows Dalila Jakupovic collapsing during a coughing fit in her qualifying match against Switzerland's Stefanie Voegel. The Slovenian fell to her knees at 6-5 5-6 and had to be helped off the court. Another player, Eugenie Bouchard, left the court during her match against China's You Xiaodi complaining of a sore chest.

Sharapova was offered a wild card for a place in the competition. Credit: AP

Former champion Maria Sharapova has also suffered set backs after her warm up match against Laura Siegemundat was suspended as a result of poor air quality. The Russian pro tweeted on Tuesday complaining of the heat in Australia.

Elsewhere world number six Elina Svitolina tweeted a graph indicating the levels of air pollution in Melbourne and wrote: "Why do we need to wait for something bad to happen to do an action [sic]".

Spectators have taken precautions against the smoke haze shrouding Melbourne. Credit: AP