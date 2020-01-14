UK weather: Chilly with strong winds and widespread rain

There will be showers across Scotland, falling as sleet and snow over higher ground and perhaps a little to lower levels too. It will be windy here as well, especially in the west.

Elsewhere there will be fine weather at first but strong winds and widespread rain will spread from the southwest.

Chilly in the north, but above average temperatures further south with highs of 13 or 14 Celsius, though not feeling it in the wind and rain.