US officials warn it would be 'madness' to allow Chinese technology giant Huawei role in UK 5G network

Senior US officials have reportedly warned it would be "nothing less than madness" for the UK to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei a role in their 5G infrastructure. The comments come amid reports in the Financial Times that suggest Washington has stepped-up efforts to try and prevent Downing Street from backing the Chinese technology firm's involvement in the 5G network.

In a separate incident, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said intelligence-sharing relationships with European allies who use Chinese tech are "potentially at risk". Speaking at a Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Mr Pompeo said "European countries" are "keenly aware of the need to protect the private information" but added: "And yet they're prepared to make that, allow that information transit across Chinese infrastructure".

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says use of Chinese technology could put intelligence-sharing relationships "at risk":

Mr Pompeo's warning comes just days after the head of MI5 said he had no reason to think Britain’s intelligence-sharing relationship with the US would be damaged if Chinese tech giant Huawei was given access to the UK’s 5G network. Secretary of State Pompeo told an audience in San Francisco "this is technology that the Chinese Communist Party will have access to," he added: "Make no mistake about it, they'll have the capacity to get it this deeply personal information."

Senior US officials have also presented the British Government with information to persuade it not to allow the Chinese tech firm to get a lucrative foothold in the UK market. The FT said there were growing expectations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would decide in favour of allowing the use of Huawei equipment in some "non-core" parts of the network, with a final decision due later in January.

Opposition to the technology has also been expressed in the UK. Tory MP Bob Seely called for the Foreign Affairs Committee to open an immediate investigation into Huawei’s suitability for use in Britain’s 5G network. Bob Seely said Huawei "to all intents and purposes is part of the Chinese state" and a deal with the tech giant would allow Beijing to access the UK’s network. He told MPs during the Queen’s Speech debate that Huawei is "the subject of US investigation for fraud and commercial espionage".

