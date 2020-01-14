Wedding takes place against backdrop of erupting Taal volcano in Philippines

Tens of thousands were forced to flee the area due to the Taal volcano’s eruption. Credit: Randolf Evan Photography/PA

A couple have celebrated their wedding in Cavite, the Philippines, despite the nearby Taal volcano erupting just 20km away. Photographs from the wedding of Chino Vaflor and Kat Palomar on Sunday show a rather unusual backdrop of plumes of ash emitting from the volcano. Randolf Evan, one of the photographers at the event, said the bride and groom seemed "collected and calm" despite the "timeline" for the day becoming "a bit rushed".

The couple married a short distance from the Taal volcano. Credit: Randolf Evan Photography/PA

Mr Evan added: "We only started noticing unusual activity with the volcano around 2pm when we were already there. It was spewing white smoke vigorously. "That was during preparation just an hour or two before the ceremony. "We were still able to actually cover everything as we would a typical wedding from preparation, ceremony to reception, and even shoot pictorials." Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated from the area surrounding Taal since the volcano rumbled into life on Sunday.

Authorities have increased the threat level of the volcano up to four indicating 'an imminent hazardous eruption'. Credit: Randolf Evan Photography

Jay-Ar Fortaleza, who was working with Randolf Evan Photography, said it was "commitment to the couple" that helped them push on through the nerves: “The wedding must go on despite the Taal’s impending eruption."

Video captures the rare phenomenon of volcanic lightning at the Taal volcano eruption. Video credit: @spoky_who