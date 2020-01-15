20% spike in pothole-related breakdowns

Vehicle breakdowns caused by potholes increased by a fifth during the last three months of 2019, new figures suggest. The RAC received more than 2,000 call-outs for problems such as distorted wheels, broken suspension springs and damaged shock absorbers between October and December, an increase of around 300 compared with the same period in 2018. Pothole-related faults represented 1.1% of all breakdowns attended by the company last year. Drivers are 1.7 times more likely to break down as a result of a pothole than they were in 2006, the RAC said.

It released the figures to mark National Pothole Day on Wednesday. RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “We might so far be experiencing a milder but wetter winter than in the last couple of years, but our figures clearly show the problem of potholes has not gone away. “Our patrols are still attending on average around one pothole-related breakdown every hour of the day. “We anticipate the Government will pledge further funds to help cash-strapped councils mend potholes in the March Budget, but such pledges are only chipping away at the problem, and they’re unfortunately not addressing the root cause of why so much of the UK is still characterised by crumbling road surfaces.” AA president Edmund King warned that potholes can be “expensive for drivers and fatal for those on two wheels”.

Credit: PA Graphics