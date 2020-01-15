Assault allegations as ex-MP Keith Vaz elected chair of Constituency Labour Party

A Labour member has said she was assaulted at a meeting of the party's Leicester East Constituency after being blocked from raising objections as the group elected disgraced former MP Keith Vaz as its new Chair.

The woman, who doesn't want to be named, says she was "locked out" of the meeting which she describes as a "rigged election".

Mr Vaz was elected after a show of hands in a packed meeting room.

"I was pinned up against the wall" she claims.

A Labour party councillor alleged to have held her arm behind her back told ITV News "the matter is now in police hands and so I cannot comment."

A photo which appears to show the woman's bandaged hand after she was treated at a local medical centre, has been seen by ITV News.

A complaint was made to Leicester police at the time which has yet to comment but a spokeswoman for the force says it is looking into media reports.

Keith Vaz who was facing a six month suspension from the House of Commons after he was found to have “expressed willingness” to purchase cocaine for sex workers, decided to retire from Parliament last November just before the last general election.

His election last night is a surprise return to local politics in a constituency he represented for more than 30 years.