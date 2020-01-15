British children of IS recruits could be repatriated if mother stays in Syria

Four British children whose parents joined the so-called Islamic State (IS) in 2014 may be repatriated from a Syrian refugee camp if their mother agrees she cannot return with them. ITV News reported the Government has said it will “urgently investigate” bringing the children back to the UK, which could lead to the return of dozens of children trapped in camps following the defeat of IS. East London’s Mehak Aslam joined the terrorist group with her husband Shahan Choudhury, who became an IS gravedigger and was later imprisoned.

About 60 British children are trapped in Syrian refugee camps Credit: Crispin Blunt/PA

Both have been stripped of their British citizenship. Mohamed Aslam urged his daughter to sign a proposal from the Government which promised to begin investigating the process of the children’s return. He told ITV he recognised the need for children to be raised by their parents but it was just not possible for his grandchildren. “That’s a hard reality but at least they’ll be safe here – at least they’ll be safe and secure,” Mr Aslam said. He said a fifth grandchild was killed in an explosion in Syria.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.