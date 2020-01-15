Conditions to ease after 48 hours of wild weather

Stormy weather conditions which disrupted flights and tore the roof from a building are due to ease temporarily – before another spell of wind and rain hits the UK. The 48-hour period of wild weather began with Storm Brendan hammering Ireland on Monday, causing thousands of homes to lose power, before bringing winds in excess of 80mph to parts of Scotland and England. Airlines were forced to divert flights scheduled to land at Gatwick Airport on Monday evening while ferries and railways faced disruption. A second low-pressure front brought further strong gales to much of the country on Tuesday, causing the roof of an apartment block to crash into Slough High Street in Berkshire.

Credit: PA Graphics

Gusts in the area were in excess of 50mph at the time of the incident, according to the Met Office. A yellow warning of wind covering much of England is due to expire at 5am on Wednesday, while a rain warning covering south-east England is scheduled to cease at 9am. Meteorologist Alex Burkill, from the Met Office, said: “It will take a little while but the rain should clear by lunchtime. “Once it does clear away, otherwise tomorrow, most places are in for some decent sunny spells.” There could be further thundery showers mainly to the north and west of the UK, with the chance of sleet and snow across the hills and mountains of Scotland and Northern Ireland, according to the forecaster.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.