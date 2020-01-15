Trump impeachment: Prosecutors named ahead of trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, flanked by House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jerrold Nadler (left), and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (right). Credit: AP

Donald Trump's prosecutors for his impeachment trial have been announced by US speaker Nancy Pelosi. The seven-member prosecution team was finally announced, and comes after the US president was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power. Flanked by the team, Pelosi said: "Today is an important day. This is about the Constitution of the United States.”

Adam Schiff, chairmen of the House impeachment proceedings, will lead to proceedings, along with Jerry Nadler of the Judiciary Committee. Also on the prosecution team include: Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado and Zoe Lofgren of California. Ms Pelosi is expected to formally sign the articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday, which will pave the way for a trial into the US president.

Pelosi (in pink) flanked by the other members of the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump. Credit: AP

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives last month on charges of abuse of power over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden, as Trump withheld aid to the country. He was also charged with obstructing Congress' probe into the case. Trump's trial will be only the third presidential impeachment proceeding in US history, and comes amid the backdrop of the upcoming presidential election later this year.

Trump has labelled the impeachment proceedings against him a 'witch hunt'. Credit: AP

As Pelosi's press conference was ongoing, Trump tweeted: "Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate!" New records were released by Schiff on Wednesday from Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, about the Ukraine strategy, including an exchange with another man about surveilling later-fired Ambassador Maria Yovanovitch.

