Donald Trump uses Wisconsin rally to defend Iran policy

US President Donald Trump has again used a supporter rally to defend his decision to kill a top Iranian general while criticising Democrats as weak on national security.

In front of a crowd of thousands in Milwaukee, Mr Trump took on the leading Democratic candidates – including Vermont senator Bernie Sanders – who were engaged in their final debate before primary voting commenced.

“Bernie and the radical left cannot protect your family, nor can they protect our country,” the president told supporters at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Yet Mr Trump also defended Mr Sanders as he weighed in on the ongoing he-said, she-said spat between Mr Sanders and fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Ms Warren claims Mr Sanders told her during a private meeting that he does not believe a woman can win the White House – a charge Mr Sanders vehemently denies.