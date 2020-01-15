Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea for alleged perjury

US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn has filed court papers to withdraw his guilty plea over alleged perjury.

Mr Flynn’s representatives argued that federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and breached their deal with him.

The request comes one week after the Justice Department recommended Mr Flynn serve up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into ties between Mr Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Prosecutors had earlier said Mr Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, with a different stance taken after he hired new lawyers who levelled accusations of misconduct against the government.