Flybe rescue: Government denies 'misuse of public funds' after BA boss blasts bailout

The government has been accused of a "blatant misuse of public funds" in its bailout of Flybe, by a rival airline boss claiming shareholders should have funded the multi-million pound rescue, not the taxpayer.

The intervention by the owner of British Airways, Willie Walsh, comes after the government caused anger among environmentalists by promising to review air passenger duty (APD), as a way to persuade Flybe's shareholders to pump more cash into the business.

Mr Walsh is angry because the firm - which was rescued in part by a deferral of an estimated £100m APD tax bill - is owned by, among other shareholders, Virgin Atlantic, which in turn is part-owned by US aviation giant Delta.

Mr Walsh, chief executive of International Airlines Group, wrote to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to ask why the taxpayer was funding the bill, not its rich owners.

“Virgin/Delta now want the taxpayer to pick up the tab for their mismanagement of the airline,” Mr Walsh said in his letter.

“This is a blatant misuse of public funds.”

“Flybe’s precarious situation makes a mockery of the promises the airline, its shareholders and Heathrow have made about the expansion of regional flights if a third runway is built.”

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom defended the rescue, saying the government "isn't in the market to bailout companies" but said Flybe was saved because it is a "viable" business providing an essential service.