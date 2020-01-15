- ITV Report
Flybe rescue: Government denies 'misuse of public funds' after BA boss blasts bailout
The government has been accused of a "blatant misuse of public funds" in its bailout of Flybe, by a rival airline boss claiming shareholders should have funded the multi-million pound rescue, not the taxpayer.
The intervention by the owner of British Airways, Willie Walsh, comes after the government caused anger among environmentalists by promising to review air passenger duty (APD), as a way to persuade Flybe's shareholders to pump more cash into the business.
Mr Walsh is angry because the firm - which was rescued in part by a deferral of an estimated £100m APD tax bill - is owned by, among other shareholders, Virgin Atlantic, which in turn is part-owned by US aviation giant Delta.
Mr Walsh, chief executive of International Airlines Group, wrote to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to ask why the taxpayer was funding the bill, not its rich owners.
“Virgin/Delta now want the taxpayer to pick up the tab for their mismanagement of the airline,” Mr Walsh said in his letter.
“This is a blatant misuse of public funds.”
“Flybe’s precarious situation makes a mockery of the promises the airline, its shareholders and Heathrow have made about the expansion of regional flights if a third runway is built.”
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom defended the rescue, saying the government "isn't in the market to bailout companies" but said Flybe was saved because it is a "viable" business providing an essential service.
"I can't honestly see that somebody would think that it was the right thing to do to allow that regional connectivity to be lost overnight," she said.
"For some regions in the UK it is the only available air-link and in some places the only available link so that is vital for shared prosperity around the UK."
Meanwhile, campaigners warned Boris Johnson that any APD review that leads to cheaper air travel would be a "complete scandal" and "rip up" the Prime Minister's pledge to show leadership on the climate crisis.
Greenpeace Chief Scientist, Dr Doug Parr, slammed the prospect of cutting tax for airlines "shockingly bad".
He said: "We're living in a climate emergency - as Parliament has declared - and aviation is an undertaxed, carbon intensive form of travel.
"There may be certain groups or certain places where they operate an essential service. But we're talking about a tax cut right across the board for the aviation industry - it's a completely shockingly bad way to go about this."
But Ms Leadsom said the "government is absolutely committed to meeting our legally binding commitment to net zero by 2050".
"That is my department's number one priority," she added.
The Treasury said the APD review ahead of the March Budget would consider the UK's climate commitments to meet net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Mr Shapps said his department will "undertake an urgent review into how we can level up the country by strengthening regional connectivity".
Mr Shapps said APD worked "slightly oddly", adding "it costs twice as much to fly within the country as it does to fly to for example France and back".
He added the taxpayer had not paid any money into the firm.
Flybe's shareholders Connect Airways, a consortium including Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital Partners, will put in more funding as part of the agreement.