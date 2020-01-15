'Give Nige a peerage': Tory Dehenna Davison on making Farage a lord, her Taylor Swift obsession and being an MP at 26

Tory MP Dehenna Davison says Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage should be made a Lord, despite his move to contest the Conservatives for Eurosceptic votes in the general election.

Ms Davison, who is one of Parliament's youngest MPs at 26, told ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister she believes the Eurosceptic deserves a peerage because of his "great service to the country".

"He's done a great service for Brexiteers, certainly," she said. "He definitely represents a pretty big sector of our society."

She told ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand the House of Lords is a "great place for expertise, and you can't deny that man has expertise when it comes to the European Union".

In a wide ranging interview, the newly-elected member for Bishop Auckland also revealed what it's like entering Parliament for the first time and told of the awkward times she's been mistaken for people much younger than herself.