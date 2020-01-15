- ITV Report
Hero lorry driver given bravery award after rescuing woman from exploding car
A lorry driver who rescued a woman trapped in a burning car, just seconds before it exploded, has been given a bravery award for his quick-thinking actions.
John Rastrick from Chesterfield rescued Pari Mistry from her burning vehicle on the M1 in January last year after it burst into flames following a crash.
"I had to do what was right," he told East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Greeted with thick smoke and a fireball, the haulier managed to drag Ms Mistry from the inferno just 29 seconds before it exploded.
Speaking of the incident, he said: "I saw her car spin two or three times when another car collided with her and her vehicle immediately set on fire.
"I just knew at that moment that there was no one else around to help and I had to do what was right.
"I hoped to God that whoever was in the car had got out, but when I saw Pari in there, I put all my fears aside and tried to pull her out."
Ms Mistry, who had been on the way to meet her husband for dinner, spent four days in a critical care unit at Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital with a skull fracture.
She underwent an eight-hour operation on her skull and then had to learn to walk and talk again.
Ms Mistry is now on the path to recovery and was delighted to have the opportunity to thank Mr Rastrick for saving her life.
In recognition of Mr Rastrick's brave actions, the crew who attended to Ms Mistry presented him with an East Midlands Ambulance Service Bravery Award on Wednesday.
Speaking about her accident, Ms Mistry said: "I don’t remember much from the incident, apart from what I have been told but I know I immediately thought I was going to die.
"For my family, this incident was especially hard as we are all really close.
"With their support and help, I was able to persevere with my recovery and say thank you to John in my own words.
"Being able to say thank you to John and the crew for what they did means so much, I never thought I would get the chance.
"John didn’t just save my life.
"He saved the lives of my mum, dad and brother too."
The pair have kept in touch since the incident, and were reunited with the crew who assisted with the accident response.