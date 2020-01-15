Hero lorry driver given bravery award after rescuing woman from exploding car

A lorry driver who rescued a woman trapped in a burning car, just seconds before it exploded, has been given a bravery award for his quick-thinking actions.

John Rastrick from Chesterfield rescued Pari Mistry from her burning vehicle on the M1 in January last year after it burst into flames following a crash.

"I had to do what was right," he told East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Greeted with thick smoke and a fireball, the haulier managed to drag Ms Mistry from the inferno just 29 seconds before it exploded.

Speaking of the incident, he said: "I saw her car spin two or three times when another car collided with her and her vehicle immediately set on fire.

"I just knew at that moment that there was no one else around to help and I had to do what was right.

"I hoped to God that whoever was in the car had got out, but when I saw Pari in there, I put all my fears aside and tried to pull her out."