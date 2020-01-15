Homeless man injured after tent removed by industrial vehicle

A man has been left seriously injured after the tent he was sleeping in was removed by an industrial vehicle in Dublin.

The man, who is believed to be homeless, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital, where he is reportedly being treated for "life-changing" injuries and remains in a serious condition.

The incident, which took place at Wilton Terrace near the city centre of the Irish capital, happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The tent is believed to have been pitched alongside the Grand Canal, a waterway which runs through the heart of Dublin and is popular with walkers and cyclists.

It is thought the man was injured when the tent he was sheltering in was moved by vehicle during works to clear the banks of the canal.