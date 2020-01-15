House of Representatives to vote on sending Donald Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Donald Trump was impeached before Christmas, but nothing has happened since. Credit: AP

For nearly a month Americans have been waiting. It’s been a phoney war. The calm before the combat. The House of Representatives impeached the President before Christmas. But then in a surprise tactical twist the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, refused to pass on the two Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. It meant the Senate trial of President Trump could not begin.

Finally, that log-jam is about to end. On Wednesday, the House will vote to send the impeachment process to the US Senate. At that point, for only the third time in American history, the Senate trial of a US President will be underway. House Democrats will also today appoint “managers” of the trial - they will act as prosecutors. The White House will appoint the President’s defence lawyers. None of this will be lightening quick. There will be several days of technical procedures and backroom negotiations before the trial gets underway in any meaningful sense.

In a surprise tactical twist the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, refused to pass on the two Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. Credit: AP

First, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court must be sworn in - they will run proceedings. In turn, they will swear in the 100 Senators to serve as jurors. But then comes the big question. Will there be additional witnesses? That could prove fateful for the outcome. That’s because there is a wildcard out there. The name of that wildcard is John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Adviser.

John Bolton has made clear he would be willing to testify. Credit: AP