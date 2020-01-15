'You start feeling like the last person on Earth': Utah man gets locked inside gym called 24 Hour Fitness

Dan Hill said he felt like 'the last person on Earth' after he got locked in the 24 hour gym. Credit: Dan Hill

A gym-goer found himself locked inside a gym called...24 Hour Fitness after all the staff went home. Dan Hill, 50, went for a late-night dip at a branch of the fitness chain in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday night. But when he emerged from the pool he found the building deserted, with no staff around. “I walked around and as I started to explore further, there’s nobody there,” he said. “You start feeling like that last person on Earth, like the rapture’s happened and you’re the only evil one left on Earth and everyone’s gone. Very strange feeling.”

The '24-hour' gym actually closes between midnight and 4am. Credit: Dan Hill

What Mr Hill had not realised was that, despite its name, the fitness centre had recently changed its opening hours so it was closed between midnight and 4am. The gym had two emergency exits, Mr Hill said, but because of signs warning that alarms would sound if they were opened, he decided it was safer to stay put and call the police. He said: “First of all the person answering the phone said ‘you’re where?’ and I said ‘I’m at the 24 Hour Fitness’. He said ‘but it’s 24 hours’ and I said ‘I thought so too!’. “He got a good laugh out of that.”

While he waited for officers to arrive he took pictures of himself waiting in the gym, sending them to his wife and friends and posting them on Facebook, before settling into the hot tub. “If you have to be locked in somewhere, a place with a hot tub is not a bad choice,” he said. Officers eventually arrived after he had been in the gym for around two hours, he said. With the police there he left via an emergency exit before posing for pictures with the officers. “They went into about three or four poses trying to figure out what was best,” Mr Hill said. “I asked them to do a Charlie’s Angels pose with their guns out but they said they couldn’t do that – that would probably get them in trouble.” He arrived home to find his wife, who had initially advised him to find a comfortable place in the gym to hunker down for the night, fast asleep in bed. “She rolled over and said ‘oh, you got out huh?'” Mr Hill said. “She wasn’t too worried about me.”

Police posed for selfies with Dan Hill after he finally emerged from the gym. Credit: Dan Hill