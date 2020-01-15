Meghan, Big Ben and Storm Brendan make up Wednesday's front pages

The Daily Express leads on Big Ben. Credit: @Daily_Express

More developments in the Harry and Meghan story, Storm Brendan striking the UK and the bongs of Big Ben make the front pages on Wednesday. The Times carries a picture of a Cornish pier amid choppy waters brought on by the storm while its main story says the Prime Minister will restore the Conservatives’ reputation as the party of law and order.

The Guardian also leads with a story about crime, claiming that Britain did not give details of 75,000 European criminals to their home countries and “concealed the error”.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle is prepared to testify in her legal battle with the Mail On Sunday, while the Daily Mail leads with the headline “Markle v Markle”.

The Sun carries a picture of the Duchess in Canada as she boarded a seaplane. The Financial Times leads on Iran, saying the UK, France and Germany have moved closer to scrapping the 2015 nuclear deal as tensions between the trio and the Islamic republic increase.

The Independent leads with claims that public confidence in the health service is low due to a lack of transparency about complaints.

Metro carries the story of a Love Island contestant opting to quit the ITV show.

The Daily Mirror carries a story about celebrities supporting a campaign against trophy hunting. The Daily Express says that Big Ben must ring in Brexit “as a potent symbol of this landmark moment”.

And the Daily Star leads on the strength of the winds brought by Storm Brendan.