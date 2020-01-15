Meghan visits Vancouver women's shelter as Mail on Sunday defends publishing her letter

The Duchess of Sussex has been seen for just the second time since the royal crisis began at the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver discussing "issues affecting women in the community".

It comes as The Mail on Sunday said it will argue there is a huge public interest in the personal relationships of members of the Royal family as part of its defence against a legal claim by the Duchess of Sussex.

The shelter posted a photograph on its Facebook page of Meghan at the centre of a group of eight women, with the caption "Look who we had tea with today!

"The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

High Court documents, seen by ITV News, suggest the paper will claim Meghan and other Royals “rely on publicity about themselves and their lives to maintain the privileged positions they hold”.

The Duchess launched a legal action against the newspaper in October over an allegation it unlawfully published a letter to her father.