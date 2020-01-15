Russian government and PM Medvedev resign as Putin plans constitutional changes

Russia's government and its prime minister Dmitry Medvedev have submitted their resignation to President Vladimir Putin.

The unusual resignation of the entire government was done to allow Putin to enforce constitutional changes, it is reported, which would see future presidents restricted to two terms in office - Putin himself is currently serving his fourth term, which ends in 2024.

The resignations followed a speech by Putin, in which he proposed amending the constitution to increase the powers of prime ministers and Cabinet members.

The move is seen as part of Putin's efforts to carve out a new position of power for himself - possibly as the next prime minster - to stay at Russia's helm after his current term as president ends.