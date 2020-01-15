School leaders raise concerns about ‘haphazard’ admissions system

A “haphazard approach” to admissions is denying families a real choice over where their children go to school, according to school leaders. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said that the lack of a clear system for awarding places means that parents have to hope they “get lucky”. It is calling for the Government to create a national strategy to guarantee there are enough school places for England’s school children. The call comes on deadline day for families in England to submit applications for primary school places, for children starting this September. Under the current system, parents list up to six preferences on an application form, which is submitted to the local council. But there are concerns in some quarters that while local authorities are responsible for ensuring there are enough state school places in their area, many of their powers to create new schools and direct those not under their control to expand have been curtailed.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: “Deadline day can be an anxious time for families. Choosing the right primary school and securing a place can feel like a shot in the dark for parents. “The reality is that until we have a co-ordinated approach to place planning, parents will still have to hope they get lucky. “Local authorities are responsible for ensuring sufficient school places, but their powers and resources were removed in 2011 and not replaced with an alternative. “Instead we have decisions being made in isolation and new schools and new school places are not always being commissioned in the areas they are most needed. “This haphazard approach the Government favours is denying parents and families a true choice over where to send their children to school.”

