Stormzy says there is ‘no credible’ reason to dislike ‘lovely’ Meghan

Stormzy has hit back at critics of Meghan, claiming there is no “credible” reason to dislike her. Speaking to New York radio station Hot 97, the rapper labelled the Duchess of Sussex a “lovely woman”. His comments came after the Sussexes announced their decision to step down as senior royals, become financially independent and live part of the year in North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their decision to step back as senior royals Credit: Toby Melville/PA

Stormzy said: “I ain’t heard her say anything crazy, she just does her thing and they just hate her.” He added: “Someone on Talk Radio the other day, he was like ‘she’s just one of those people that I just look at her and I think…’ “And I was like, na, she’s just black man, get the f*** out of here.” The former Glastonbury headliner added: “If you told someone ‘write a list as to why you hate Meghan Markle’, the list is just rubbish. “There’s nothing credible to it.”

The rapper said he is not ‘super into’ the royal family Credit: Lesley Martin/PA

The Brit Award-winner also revealed he is not “super into the royal family”. Others have been more critical of Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their royal duties.