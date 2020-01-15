The personal rift between Meghan and her father revealed in her legal case against the Mail on Sunday

Given everything that’s happened in the past seven days in the Royal Family, the last thing they might have expected - this week of all weeks - was a major development in Meghan’s legal fight with the Mail on Sunday.

But the 44 pages of defence that the newspaper's owners have now lodged show just how personal this matter is for the Duchess of Sussex.

Because it sets father against daughter in the argument over whether the newspaper breached Meghan’s right to privacy.

There are some suggestions that both will have to appear in court to testify against each other – although their evidence could also be submitted in written form.

Associated Newspapers, which owns the Mail on Sunday, says that Meghan did not have “a reasonable expectation of privacy” when she sent the personal letter to Thomas Markle in August 2018.

The newspaper says Mr Markle gave them the letter in February 2019.

Its defence case rests on the fact that Meghan is a high profile member of the Royal Family, and previously an actor, and there is a “huge and legitimate public interest” in her activities.