UK tech investors created eight ‘unicorns’ in 2019

The UK created eight unicorns in 2019 – companies worth more than one billion US dollars – as investment into the tech sector hit new record highs, research has found. Investment in UK tech hit 13.2 billion dollars (£10.1 billion) last year, with the speed of growth faster than both the US and China, and outstripping fundraisers in France and Germany. This was up £3.1 billion on the same data for 2018, with UK companies winning a third of the £30.4 billion raised during the year in Europe, according to research from the Government’s Digital Economy Council.

VC investment by country Credit: TechNation / Dealroom / PA

The research by Tech Nation and Dealroom.co also found that venture capital (VC) investors – which invest at some of the earliest stages in a company’s life – increased 44% as investors hope to uncover the next Deliveroo or Monzo. Eight new unicorns were created in 2019, including – Rapyd, CMR Surgical, Babylon Health, Sumup, Trainline, Acuris, Checkout.com and OVO Energy – meaning the UK has now created 77 billion dollar businesses, double the total number in Germany at 34 and almost four times as many as Israel at 20. Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan said: “Our tech companies are not only commanding the confidence of global investors but they are also creating new jobs and wealth across the country. “It’s absolutely vital we maintain this impressive success and in Government we are working tirelessly to make sure the conditions are right.” VCs were particularly engaged with the sector, with investment increasing more than 40% for the third year in a row. By comparison, investments in France grew by a little over a third compared to 2018, while Israel’s investments rose by a fifth.

Unicorns by country Credit: TechNation / Dealroom / PA