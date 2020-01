Video shows armed police arresting men over knife murder in drug dispute

Police have released video footage of armed officers arresting four men who have been jailed for a total of 83 years in connection with the knife murder of a 38-year-old man in a dispute over drugs. Kevin Roach, Julian Grant, Rodney Harris and Alfie Caparn were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court for the murder of Wesley Adyinka in Knightrider Street, Maidstone, on February 10 2018. Kent Police said Mr Adyinka was with a woman in her 30s when they were approached by Caparn, Roach and another person.

A spokesman said: “While the woman was talking on her mobile phone, Roach threatened Mr Adyinka who backed away but was held by Caparn before falling to the ground. “Roach then took a knife from his jacket pocket and stabbed Mr Adyinka in the chest and then attempted to stab his back. “The woman tried to intervene but Caparn pulled her away and Roach turned around and stabbed her left thigh. “The two men ran to a BMW parked in Priory Road, occupied by the driver, Rodney Harris, and Julian Grant. “They drove from the area and emergency services were called. Mr Adyinka was later pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital.”

Top: Kevin Roach and Julian Grant; Bottom: Rodney Harris and Alfie Caparn Credit: Kent Police/PA