Welsh health minister ‘concerned’ about ambulance A&E handover delays

There is a 15-minute quality target for how long ambulances should be waiting outside hospitals to hand over patients. Credit: PA

Wales’s health minister has said he is “concerned” about the time it is taking ambulances to hand over patients to A&E departments. Vaughan Gething said a task force would be set up to improve the ambulance patient handover process, and said “exceptional pressures” on services this winter had contributed to delays. Mr Gething told Assembly Members in a statement: “I am concerned about the deterioration in ambulance patient handover performance over recent months. “As an immediate step, I have asked officials to develop proposals for a system of incentives to achieve desired improvements. “I expect to take a decision within the next couple of weeks to enable the new system to be introduced in time to impact on performance this winter.”

Vaughan Gething said a task force would be set up. Credit: PA

There is a 15-minute quality target for how long ambulances should be waiting outside hospitals to hand over patients, with the 513 patients delayed in this way in November 2019 representing the highest number since March 2016. Mr Gething said the Welsh Ambulance Service experienced a 23% increase in the number of “red” calls when compared with last winter, and an 8.4% increase in “amber” calls. He said emergency departments saw an 8.4% increase in attendances for over-75s compared with last year and an 8.6% increase on five years ago.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.