Pressure mounts on football union boss Gordon Taylor as Government watchdog investigates the way the PFA is run

The Professional Footballers Association’s charity is facing a forensic and potentially extremely embarrassing investigation into the way it is run.

Prompted by serious concerns, the Charity Commission will look into whether the PFAC’s activities have been exclusively charitable; whether any of its trustees has received unauthorised benefits or even whether they’ve broken the law.

The charity watchdog began scrutinising the PFAC’s affairs a little over a year ago and has come to the conclusion its management requires a detailed examination.

During their initial investigation they spoke to trustees, members of the PFA and other related but as yet unnamed parties.

This led them to question the relationship between the charity and the players union and how potential conflicts of interest have been managed.

The PFAC has seven trustees; they include the PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor and former players Garth Crooks, Brendan Batson and Chris Powell.

If the commission finds any of its concerns founded, it has any number of sanctions at its disposal, one of the most severe being removal of all the charity’s trustees from office.