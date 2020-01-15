William and Kate visit Bradford amid tumultuous times for royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to City Hall in Bradford. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to royal duties for their first official engagement of the year following a tumultuous week for the royal family. William and Kate arrived in Bradford on Wednesday to cheers from several hundred well-wishers on Centenary Square. During their visit to Bradford City Hall, they are expected to speak with young people about life in the West Yorkshire city, and with local employers helping youngsters to get jobs. The couple are due to visit a number of projects that promote cohesion within one of the UK’s most diverse cities.

After speaking with young people about their career prospects, the duke and duchess spoke with local business leaders. William took the opportunity to speak with one of them about his beloved Aston Villa. Speaking about injured goalkeeper Tom Heaton, he said: "Poor Tom, it's a horrible injury." He agreed that new signing Danny Drinkwater needs "more game time" before looking round and joking: "I realise we're going to start talking about football [now]."

Crowds gathered to see the Duke and Duchess arrive. Credit: PA

The duke and duchess then arrived at MyLahore's flagship restaurant in a navy blue Range Rover. Small crowds cheered as they got out of the vehicle and a group of children waved Union flags from their pushchairs. The couple were greeted by restaurant CEO Asghar Ali and managing director Shakoor Ahmed. They are expected to hear about some of the charitable work that the restaurant does to support the community.

The duke and duchess will spend the afternoon in the city. Credit: PA

The long, military style khaki coat worn by the duchess is by British designer Alexander McQueen. Kate wore the coat zipped up to the top as she arrived at the engagement, paired with black pointed court style heels, a small black bag and gold drop earrings by Zeen. The Pakistani jewellery designer was favoured by the duchess during the couple's royal visit to Pakistan in October. Underneath the coat, Kate wears a midi-length black and white tartan pussybow dress from high street retailer Zara.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to children. Credit: PA

It comes just days after the Queen agreed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could step back as senior royals and begin a “new life” as an “independent” family. Following a summit at Sandringham on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan would begin a “transition period” in which they would split their time between the UK and Canada.

Prince William greeted people in the crowd. Credit: PA