'A great day for open justice': ITN lawyer explains impact cameras in Crown Courts may have on TV coverage

Draft legislation has been presented in parliament which could pave the way for filming to be allowed in Crown Courts in England and Wales for the first time. ITN’s Head of Compliance, John Battle, has spearheaded the campaign and explains the impact the move could have on court coverage for broadcasters, and what it has taken to finally get to this point.

The Ministry of Justice announced on Thursday they are proposing a change to the law to allow filming and broadcasting of sentencing in the Crown Court. The change means that sentencing in high profile criminal cases will be seen on television news. This is a significant landmark for filming court proceedings. This change arises from a long-standing campaign by ITN (which produces ITV News), Sky News and the BBC to film court proceedings. Over that time there has been slow but steady progress. When the campaign started there was no filming in any courts in England and Wales and very little in Public Inquiries. Now filming takes place of proceedings in the Court of Appeal in and in the Supreme Court. The most well-known example was the prorogation of Parliament judgment in the Supreme Court. Other examples include the ITV documentary featuring the Court of Appeal. Alongside this, filming in Public Inquiries is now fairly commonplace, including filming of witnesses – for example in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Broadcasters have also always recognised the sensitivities here – particularly the need for the protection of children, victims and vulnerable witnesses. Over time real progress has been made and the evidence on the facts is that filming the courts works well and there have not been problems. Changes have happened in a measured, considered way - as you would expect where every new step is scrutinised by the senior judiciary and the Ministry of justice. The sky has not fallen down. The move is supported by the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, Head of the Judiciary in England and Wales, who said: "The courts are reported by journalists already, but this gives an extra dimension to allow people to see the sentences judges pass on convicted criminals and to understand why they interpret the law and guidelines the way they do in each case." So what can you expect to see in news programmes? This is about filming of the judge’s sentencing alone – not the defendant, witnesses or families in court or the jury. Filming will take place in Crown Court centres throughout England and Wales, including the Old Bailey and in regional courts outside London.

This will be both for criminal cases of national importance and of interest to regional news as well. Permission to film must be given by the judge to film and a written application made to the judge. The judge hearing the case must be a High Court Judge or the Resident Judge of a Crown Court centre. The footage cannot be used in light entertainment or satire programmes, adverts or party political broadcasts. Note also these reforms relate to England and Wales, the Scottish legal system already allows filming of sentencing in some cases. The filming in the Crown Court will draw upon the experience of filming in the courts to date. Certain principles have stood the project in good stead. First, it is the judge who decides whether filming takes place (as with any issue in the court), the broadcasters have editorial control once the film is taken and the aim is to help the public to understand the legal system by giving real effect to the public’s right to see the courts, bringing the public gallery into their living rooms through television news.

