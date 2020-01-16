Congress formally opens impeachment of US President Donald Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said new evidence reinforces the need for senators to call witnesses.

Later Chief Justice John Roberts, who is to preside at the trial, will administer the oath to senators who will serve as jurors and swear to deliver "impartial justice".

The US Congress has opened the impeachment of US President Donald Trump , with House Democrats reading the formal charges from the well of the US Senate.

She warned them not to become "all the president’s henchmen".

Mr Trump has repeatedly derided the proceedings as a witch hunt, claiming it is politically motivated in the year he will seek a second term in the White House.

Earlier Wednesday, the House voted 228-193, almost entirely along party lines, ending a weeks-long delay to deliver the charges with a tally reflecting the nation's split.

The top Republican in the House, Kevin McCarthy of California, said Americans will look back on this "sad saga" that tried to remove the president from office with the "weakest case."

The president's team expects acquittal with a Senate trial lasting no more than two weeks, according to senior administration officials.

That would be far shorter than the trial of President Bill Clinton, in 1999, or the first one, of President Andrew Johnson, in 1868 - both were acquitted.

The seven-member prosecution team is led by the chairmen of the House impeachment proceedings, Reps. Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee and Jerrold Nadler of the Judiciary Committee, two of Pelosi’s top lieutenants.