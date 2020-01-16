Ferrari and Porsche drivers spared jail over crash

Two supercar drivers have been spared jail after damaging their vehicles in a collision.

Images released by South Yorkshire Police show a smashed-up grey Ferrari 458 and red Porsche following the incident on the Tinsley roundabout in Sheffield.

Witnesses told the force that the two motorists had been adopting “racing style” behaviour in the lead-up to the crash, which took place at 7.55pm on May 20 2018.

The Porsche driver, Henry James Hibbs, 27, suffered minor injuries in the collision, while the Ferrari driver, 32-year-old Carl Hartley, from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, fled from the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, a force spokesman said.

He later identified himself as being involved in the incident, but said the smash had taken place because his brakes had failed.

But extensive checks found no damage to the vehicle’s brakes, and investigators also discovered that the Ferrari’s airbags had deployed with the car travelling at 68mph.