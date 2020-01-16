Aide to Donald Trump's lawyer says US President 'knew exactly what was going on' with Ukraine

An aide to Donald Trump's lawyer has said the US President "knew exactly what was going on" regarding alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former vice-president Joe Biden and his son.

The Ukraine scandal has led to Mr Trump's impeachment, the formal articles of which were marched to the Senate late on Wednesday, setting the stage for only the third trial to remove a president in American history.

Mr Trump complained anew it was all a "hoax", even as fresh details emerged about his efforts in Ukraine.

Lev Parnas, who has been implicated in an alleged attempt to pressure the Ukrainian Government told MSNBC why he wants to testify as part of the impeachment investigation.

The aide to Rudy Giuliani also questioned why high-ranking officials wanted to meet with him, if not as part of the Ukraine investigation.