Aide to Donald Trump's lawyer says US President 'knew exactly what was going on' with Ukraine
An aide to Donald Trump's lawyer has said the US President "knew exactly what was going on" regarding alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former vice-president Joe Biden and his son.
The Ukraine scandal has led to Mr Trump's impeachment, the formal articles of which were marched to the Senate late on Wednesday, setting the stage for only the third trial to remove a president in American history.
Mr Trump complained anew it was all a "hoax", even as fresh details emerged about his efforts in Ukraine.
Lev Parnas, who has been implicated in an alleged attempt to pressure the Ukrainian Government told MSNBC why he wants to testify as part of the impeachment investigation.
The aide to Rudy Giuliani also questioned why high-ranking officials wanted to meet with him, if not as part of the Ukraine investigation.
Mr Parnas told The Rachel Maddow Show President Trump was “aware of all his movements”.
“I want to get the truth out... because I feel it's important for our country,” he said.
“President Trump knew exactly what was going on.
"He was aware of all my movements.
"I wouldn't do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the President.
“I have no intent, I have no reason to speak to any of these officials.
"I mean, they have no reason to speak to me.
“Why would President Zelenskiy's [the Ukrainian President] inner circle or Minister Avakov or all these people or President Poroshenko meet with me?
"Who am I?
"They were told to meet with me.
“And that's the secret that they're trying to keep.
"I was on the ground doing their work.”
Mr Parnas also accused the president of lying when asked about Trump’s comments that he “doesn’t know” him.
He said he never “watched football” with the president and they were “not friends” but insisted “he knew exactly who I was”.
“I had a lot of one-on-one conversations with him at gatherings where they would have special, like these roundtables where there'd be only six people at a table,” he said.
“We've had several of those. And basically, I mean, I was with Rudy Giuliani], I mean, four or five days out of the week I mean and I was in constant contact with him.
“And I was with Rudy when he would speak to the president plenty of times. I mean, So, it's just ludicrous.”