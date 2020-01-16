Hong Kong leader says ‘one country, two systems’ can endure beyond 2047

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam says the ″one country, two systems″ framework under which the city enjoys freedoms unknown in China could continue after the 2047 deadline if loyalty to Beijing is upheld.

Ms Lam’s comments on Thursday at the Legislative Council appeared to be an appeal to those in the city who see Beijing as tightening its control over the semi-autonomous territory’s civic, economic and political life.

Hong Kong was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with a promise that it would maintain its own capitalist economy and Western-style institutions for 50 years.