How one bookshop's sales increased 100-fold overnight - all thanks to a Tweet

Staff Petersfield Bookshop, owned by John Westwood (left) wrote a desperate Tweet after taking no money. Credit: ITV News

The tale began in a bookshop in Hampshire which - on Tuesday - went a whole day without selling a single book. John Westwood owns the shop. And his staff - worried about poor sales - wrote a desperate tweet about it, saying: "Tumbleweed... Not a single book sold today... Takings. Zero... We think this may be the first time ever".

Within hours, the fantasy author Neil Gaiman had retweeted it to 2.8 million followers. A thousand pounds in orders came in overnight. Mr Westwood told ITV News: "We've never not made a penny in 60 years. "We've been near the end for quite a few years and we've struggled from month to month. "We had someone ring up from Inverness saying 'I want to spend £10, but I don't care what you send me'. We had someone from California saying 'I want to donate $50'. "How do you explain that, if that's not a passion? What other commodity would spur people to do something like that?"

Fantasy author Neil Gaiman shared the tweet to his 2.8 million followers. Credit: PA